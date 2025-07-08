Pedro Pascal reveals the role that changed his acting career

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has termed his short role in ‘Game of Thrones’ as a game-changer for his acting career.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ actor appeared in season 4 of the hit HBO show, playing the fan-favourite role of Oberyn Martell.

While the character was already beloved in the books, the Hollywood actor did well with the on-screen version.

Years after appearing in ‘Game of Thrones,’ Pedro Pascal has nothing but gratitude to the makers for giving him a chance to act in the show.

“It was a game changer. It’s the reason that I’m here now, I think. I don’t know — I know. I still can’t believe it happened — that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would take this chance,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Pedro Pascal added, “They could have had, I don’t know, whoever they wanted. And that they actually paid attention to somebody who had a lot of regional theater, off-Broadway work, and episodic television on their resume, to step into this kind of part in the height of their popularity… To this day, I kind of am indebted to them for my career.”

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ star credited actor Sarah Paulson and Amanda Pete for helping him bag the role in ‘Game of Thrones.’

“One of my best friends, Sarah Paulson — her best friend Amanda Pete had a lot to do with it, because they put my audition tape in front of [Benioff and Weiss],” Pedro Pascal said.

“The experience that I had in doing it, because I was such a fan of the show, it didn’t even need to change anything for me for it to be as special as it was, because I was obsessed with the show,” the Hollywood actor added.