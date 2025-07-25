Pedro Pascal weighs in on Reed Richards as the Avengers’ new leader

Actor Pedro Pascal, who stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ has shared his views on his character becoming the new leader of the Avengers.

Fans were left surprised when ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ director Matt Shakman hinted that Pascal’s superhero would lead the new Avengers.

Talking about the character in a recent interview, the filmmaker said that Reed “goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers.”

Several took it as confirmation of Reed Richards taking over the responsibility since all of the ‘Fantastic Four’ characters will also appear in next year’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

However, Pedro Pascal seemed to have downplayed such a future for his character when asked about Shakman’s comments during a recent interview.

“It’s big news to me, that’s for one. I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview and when he was speaking about Reed… there is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position. That is something that happens in the comics. It isn’t necessarily something that my character’s future entails,” the Hollywood actor said.

“I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It’s a little bit of a mislead,” the ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ star added.

Meanwhile, ‘Fantastic Four’ is currently playing in theatres, and is tipped to be a hit for Marvel.

The film, which earned $24.4 million in box office previews, is expected to generate around $100 million to $110 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office of the US.