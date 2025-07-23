web analytics
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Pedro Pascal slams his appearance in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal has revealed his dislike for the way he looked in 2020’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’

The actor sat for a chat with his ‘Fantastic Four’ co-star Vanessa Kirby, where he revealed that he was ‘appalled’ by his appearance as villainous Maxwell Lord in the DC film.

“I grow such s–t facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean shaven me. I was so appalled by the way I look in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary,” Pedro Pascal said.

“If they asked me to be clean shave for ‘Fantastic Four’ and insisted then I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie,” the Hollywood actor added.

His appearance in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was his sole appearance in the previous DC Universe, and now stars as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four,’ set to release in theatres on July 25.

Pedro Pascal is also confirmed to reprise his role in the hotly anticipated ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ scheduled to arrive in theatres next year.

Read more: Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ first reviews are out!

The Hollywood actor returned to his usual appearance with trademark moustache, a decision which has received scrutiny from fans as they are committed to the clean-shaven Reed from the comic books.

In an earlier interview, Pascal revealed that he had heard complaints about his age and moustache.

“I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” he said about reactions to his casting in ‘Fantastic Four.’

