Pedro Pascal Movie Streams to Success After Box Office Miss

Pedro Pascal’s latest venture, the anthology film Freaky Tales, didn’t make waves at the box office following its April 4 release, but it’s now climbing the ranks as a streaming sensation. Despite a disappointing theatrical performance, the movie has cracked the top 10 on platforms like HBO Max, proving that some films shine brighter in the digital realm.

Debuting on HBO Max on August 8, Freaky Tales has surged in popularity within just days, earning its spot as a true sleeper hit. This turnaround isn’t shocking when you consider the powerhouse cast: Pedro Pascal leads alongside talents like Dominique Thorne, the late Angus Cloud, Normani, Ji-young Yoo, Marshawn Lynch, Jack Champion, Keir Gilchrist, and even a cameo from Tom Hanks. Directed and produced by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck—the duo famous for Captain Marvel—the film weaves four interconnected tales into a gripping narrative.

Diving into the Plot of Freaky Tales

Set against the backdrop of 1987 Oakland, California, Freaky Tales explores the intertwined lives of four characters. Pascal portrays Clint in the “Born to Mack” segment, a crook desperate to leave his criminal past behind after a personal tragedy. Hired to rob basketball icon Sleepy Floyd (played by Jay Ellis) during a crucial game, Clint’s refusal sparks a wild chain reaction involving punk rockers, aspiring female rappers, Neo-Nazis, and eerie supernatural elements like mind powers.

The film’s box office struggles stemmed from a limited rollout in just 393 theaters and minimal marketing buzz. Yet, critics and viewers have embraced it, with Rotten Tomatoes scores boasting an 89% audience approval and 74% from critics.

In other exciting Pedro Pascal news, the actor is reportedly in final talks to star in Behemoth!, a upcoming thriller from writer-director Tony Gilroy, now backed by Searchlight Pictures. Filming is set to kick off this fall in Los Angeles, though plot specifics are under wraps—Gilroy has only teased it as a “cellist thriller.”

2025 has solidified Pedro Pascal’s A-list status. He snagged an Emmy nod for his starring role in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2. On the big screen, his turn in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps shattered records as the top-grossing Marvel opener of the year. Looking forward, Pascal has completed Avengers: Doomsday for a 2026 release and will return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian with Grogu next year.

Where to Watch Freaky Tales

Catch Freaky Tales streaming now on HBO Max and see why Pedro Pascal’s performance is drawing crowds online.