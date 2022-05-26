‘Peechay Hutt’ is a part of ‘Ms. Marvel’?

The song “Peechay Hutt” by Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi is part of the soundtrack of Marvel Studios web show Ms. Marvel.

The show’s director Haroon Rashid made the announcement on Twitter. He said he is proud of the representation of South Asia in the show.

“LOVED the first 2 eps of Ms. Marvel,” he tweeted. “This is the South Asian rep I want to see. ” Sugar-coated saunf, dialogue about Shah Rukh Khan’s best film, a soundtrack including Hasan Raheeem’s Peechay Hutt.

“Kamala Khan is unapologetically brown and I LOVE IT.”

Ms. Marvel is the first Muslim superhero to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of Captain Marvel, growing up in Jersey city.

“New Jersey raised Kamala Khan learns she has polymorphous powers,” the synopsis on IMDB read.

The role of the Marvel superhero is played by the 19-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actor Iman Vellani while Matt Lintz will be seen as Bruno Carrelli. The rest of the cast includes Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor and others.

Moreover, Pakistan actors Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha will be seen in the show which streams from June 8 on Disney Plus.

Two-time Oscar and three-time Emmy Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi and Bilal Fallah have co-directed the upcoming project.

Sana Amanat, who has worked on several Marvel projects, has co-written the venture alongside Bisha K. Ali.

Earlier, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy had announced that the Ms. Marvel series will release across cinemas in Pakistan.

