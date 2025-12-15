ATC jails Peer Zaheer over incitement against former CJP Qazi Faez Isa

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday sentenced Peer Syed Zaheer Ul Hassan Shah to 10 years in prison for inciting the murder of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

After announcing the verdict, the court ordered that the convict be taken into custody and shifted to jail.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered at Qila Gujarsingh police station. During the trial, 15 witnesses recorded their statements before the court.

The court found that Peer Syed Zaheer Ul Hassan Shah had delivered an inflammatory speech near Shimla Pahari, targeting a senior judicial figure. The prosecution maintained that in 2024, the accused instigated his followers to kill the former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa and even announced a reward of Rs1 crore for carrying out the act.

It was further stated that the speech was made during a religious party’s rally, where the accused allegedly used provocative language aimed at inciting violence.

After completing the trial proceedings, the ATC held Peer Zaheer Ul Hassan Shah guilty under relevant anti-terrorism laws and handed down the sentence.

Earlier, Deputy Amir of a religious party, Peer Zaheerul Hasan Shah, and party workers were booked for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice, Qazi Faez Isa.

The charges against Peer Zaheerul Hasan Shah include sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, interfering in official duties, and obstructing legal functions.

According to the FIR, during a protest outside the Press Club, Peer Zaheer Hassan Shah incited hatred against the judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who brings the head of Justice Faez Isa.

The FIR also includes charges against 1,500 party workers.