PEMRA bans airing content related to judges conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned airing content related to judges’ conduct, ARY News reported.

According to details, the TV channels have been barred from airing news related to the judges of the supreme and high courts. The ban has been imposed under the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority amendment ordinance 2007.

The PEMRA in its press statement directed the channels to ensure use of a delay mechanism while airing transmission.

Violation of the orders will ultimately result in the suspension of the licences of the TV channels, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority said in its statement.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority imposed a ban on coverage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued a notification on Wednesday [March 08] and imposed a ban on the PTI election rallies on all satellite TV channels with immediate effects.

Last week, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

