PEMRA bans broadcast of Azam Swati’s speeches, pressers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday banned the broadcast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s speeches and press conferences, ARY News reported.

According to details, PEMRA has banned the broadcast of Azam Swati’s speeches under PEMRAS Ordinance 2002. No TV channel would be allowed to broadcast the PTI Senator’s speeches, the notification issued by PEMRA read.

The PEMRA has also banned TV channels from inviting Swati to current affairs shows and airing his recorded speech or press conference.

The PEMRA notification read that PTI lawmaker Azam Swati hurled baseless allegations at national institutions in his speeches. Broadcasting such content on national television would birth hatred in society, they added.

The development has come a day after Azam Swati made controversial tweets against the military institution.

It may be noted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case had been registered against the PTI lawmaker. FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

