PEMRA bans broadcast of PTI Chief Imran Khan’s speeches, press conferences

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday banned the broadcast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s speeches, ARY News reported.

According to details, PEMRA has banned the broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches under PEMRAS Ordinance 2002. No TV channel would be allowed to broadcast the PTI Chief’s speeches, the notification issued by PEMRA read.

The PEMRA notification read that Imran Khan hurled baseless allegations at national institutions in his speeches. Broadcasting such content on national television would birth hatred in society, they added.

PEMRA added that Imran Khan’s speeches are a threat to national security. Broadcasting his speeches is a violation of Article 19 of the constitution.

The development has come a day after Imran Khan made controversial remarks against the military institution during an address following an attempt on his life during PTI’s long march against the government.

On November 3, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were wounded after bullets were sprayed at the party’s long march near Wazirabad. The PTI chief had been shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment.

The PTI Chief addressed his supporters from the hospital on Friday. He claimed that the attack on him had been planned by Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military man. He also demanded the resignations of the three government officials.

Earlier on October 28, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) prohibited all news media channels from live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

