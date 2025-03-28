EASTON: A Pennsylvania woman, Heidi Markow, who owns Salvage Goods Antiques in Easton, made an extraordinary discovery when she purchased a $12 drawing at a Montgomery County auction.

Heidi Markow, a Pennsylvania woman, may have stumbled upon a priceless treasure at a collector’s auction, which later on was suspected to be a great work by the renowned French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Initially drawn to its unique charm, the piece is now believed to be an original masterpiece by Renoir.



Markow, who attended the auction in January 2025 to source items for her store, described the moment she spotted the drawing. “I didn’t know what it was, I just knew that I wanted it,” she told a News Channel.

The auction featured paintings selling for thousands of dollars, but this particular piece was overlooked and sold for a mere $12.

Upon closer inspection at home, Pennsylvania woman Markow noticed a faint signature on the artwork, which led her to suspect it might be a Renoir masterpiece.

The piece appears to depict Renoir’s wife, Aline Charigot, and features stylistic elements consistent with the artist’s work. An experienced art appraiser, recommended by Sotheby’s, confirmed the possibility of its authenticity.

Read more: Overdue book returns to library after 51 years

The drawing is now set to undergo a rigorous examination by the Wildenstein Plattner Institute, a nonprofit organization specializing in art authentication.

The institute will use advanced technology and archival research to determine whether the piece is indeed an original Renoir masterpiece. The results of the examination are expected in April 2025.

If authenticated, the Renoir masterpiece could fetch six or seven figures at auction. Pennsylvania lady Markow expressed cautious optimism about the outcome.

“It’s rigorous, they’re pretty tough with their examination. I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said. She plans to sell the artwork if it is confirmed as genuine, potentially making it one of the most remarkable art discoveries in recent years.

The drawing’s provenance adds to its plotting. It is believed to have been part of a collection owned by a prominent Philadelphia art collector, with a stamp on the back indicating its importation by a high-end art dealer. The piece’s antique frame and high-quality paper further support its potential authenticity.

This discovery highlights the unpredictable nature of the art world, where hidden gems can surface in the most unexpected places. Whether the drawing is ultimately authenticated as a

Renoir or not, it has already captured the imagination of art enthusiasts and collectors alike.