Pentagon condemns Balochistan terrorist attack

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan. When asked if the US is assisting Pakistan in eliminating terrorism, Singh replied that Washington is committed to working with Pakistan to root out terrorism.

The Pentagon spokesperson emphasized that the US has a long-standing cooperation with the Pakistani government, and this collaboration will continue.

When questioned about the meeting with the Indian defense minister regarding attacks on Sikhs, Sabrina Singh stated that she would not comment on the issue.

Read more: PM Shehbaz meets Balochistan political leaders to discuss anti-terrorism strategy

The Pentagon spokesperson further said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for additional military support capabilities for the Secret Service to protect the presidential and vice presidential candidates in the upcoming elections, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

Sabrina Singh, did not provide details on the type of support that would be provided, but said Austin’s Northern Command has ordered Secret Service support around the country for the security of the candidates.

It is noted that this support will continue until the elections to be held on November 5, and then until the swearing-in ceremony of the elected president and vice-president in January 2025.