People could not afford burden of rulers’ big cars: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the people could not afford to carry burden of large vehicles of the rulers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media here, Jamaat Islami chief demanded imposition of taxes on feudal. “It is not only the Jamaat Islami’s strike, it is the strike of whole Pakistan,” JI leader said.

“Traders are ready to pay tax but fixation of taxes on markets base is not acceptable to them,” Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said.

He said abolition of the IPPs agreements would itself extend relief to traders and general public.

Hafiz Naeem said that the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) being paid 2600 billion rupees of the electricity, which is not being generated.

“All these governments have paid capacity payments to IPPs and also exempted them from income tax,” JI leader said.

“They won’t impose tax on feudal, don’t cut their luxuries, don’t abolish their free petrol quota and won’t abolish the interest,” JI leader said. “There is 19.5 percent interest, and the interest of our internal debt has been 8,500 billion,” he added.