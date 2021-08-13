People in Hunza believe in equality and mean it: Maya Ali lauds woman-run restaurant

Maya Ali is all praises for the people and culture of Hunza after visiting a woman-run restaurant named Gulmit Food Hut during a trip to the valley.

“Met this woman in Hunza who is running her own restaurant successfully. Her husband passed away and she didn’t depend on anyone to raise her children and she gave them the best education,” said Maya, taking to Instagram to share a picture with the said woman in front of her restaurant.

Quoting the woman’s daughter, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actor noted that men in Hunza “don’t feel bad to let their women work outside instead they feel proud. Also, a lot of women are working in Hunza confidently and feel safe.”

“The people in Hunza believe in equality and they mean it,” stated Maya.

Saying that she wanted to share this story with her followers because it made her feel good, Maya added some words of wisdom for the masses: “I wish every man from this country feels and thinks the same as they think. Respect and love your woman that’s what they deserve.”

And Maya also wants her fans and followers to go and have food at the woman’s restaurant whenever they visit Hunza – we know we will be! Named Gulmit Food Hut, the restaurant offers ‘Pameri Traditional Food’ according to its board.

Maya Ali is among a slew of celebs who have made their way to the Northern Areas during peak tourism season to unwind and make the most of the good weather and scenic views. From Hamza Ali Abbasi and Fawad Khan to Aiman Khan etc. many celebs have been traversing the mountains in recent days.