People not being benefited from low inflation, says Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the benefit of decrease in the inflation not being reached to general public.

Talking to media finance minister said that the government is working over it and regularly monitoring prices of pulses, sugar and other essential items. “We want to extend benefit to common man”.

Federal minister said that it is necessary to reset our direction for the sake of the economic stability.

He was opined that the IT and mining sectors will become game-changer for the country’s economy. “After beginning of mining in Reko Diq, the country’s exports are expected to enhance in year 2028”, he said.

“Every sector has to add its share in exports for the national development,” minister said.

He said the tax to GDP ratio is required to be increased to 13.5% for the betterment of the economy.

Federal minister said he knows well the issue of taxes on salaried class. “We are going to simplify the FBR form for the salaried class. They will fill this form even with their mobile phones,” finance minister said.

He said the privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises has been on the cards.