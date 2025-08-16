People of Balochistan rising against terrorism: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Saturday said that the people of Balochistan are standing up against terrorism and actively pointing out terrorists and their facilitators.

Addressing students during a special session of ISPR’s internship program, the DG ISPR said that an operation in any area can only succeed when the local population itself identifies the terrorists. “The people of Balochistan are tired of terrorists and their facilitators and are now rising against them,” he remarked, describing the Baloch people as highly intelligent and far-sighted.

He clarified that those who shelter terrorists or store explosives in their homes would face the consequences, but emphasized that the punishment of one individual cannot be extended to an entire village or community. “The Pakistan Army has no interest in harming innocent civilians in the name of counter-terrorism,” he said.

The military spokesperson highlighted that counter-terrorism operations are intelligence-based, conducted with care and in close coordination with local communities and authorities.

“We need to work in a very intelligent manner with the population and local administration to identify terrorists and their sympathisers and their facilitators”, he said.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif noted that Baloch youth are excelling in various fields, with many serving in senior positions, including female officers working as deputy commissioners. He cited examples of renowned personalities from Balochistan, such as Cambridge University scientist Yarjan Abdul Samad and athlete Shahzaib Rind, as proof of the province’s talent and resilience.

Paying tribute to Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar Shaheed, the DG ISPR said that security personnel and civilians continue to sacrifice daily to safeguard Pakistan’s freedom.

He added that Pakistan was founded on the basis of the Kalima Tayyab, not ethnic or regional divisions, recalling the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) message that All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab, also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.

The DG ISPR further noted that Balochistan’s population of around 15 million includes not only Baloch but also a large Pashtun community, while significant numbers of Baloch also live in Sindh and southern Punjab.

“National integration will come once we understand that the divisions among the people are not based on ethnicity. When a person cannot be judged by his DNA”, he said.

“The spirit of La ilaha illallah is deeply rooted in the hearts of Pakistanis, and that is our real strength. The solution lies in understanding your religion and your history”, he concluded.