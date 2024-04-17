People responded against system on Feb 08, says Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the people on 08 February responded to the system, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media he said, “It is a hint that must be understood”. “If someone is not prepared for reform then get prepare for punishment,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister said.

He said the mandate stolen of those who have vote bank. “People were being caught in Dera Ismail Khan to join the Maulana’s party,” he said.

“We are ready, if he has a program to contest election,” Gandapur said.

“Maulana is increasing his rate, he will fill pockets by striking a deal,” KP CM said.

He said deal is a wrong word, sides used to reach to agreements. “Reaching to an agreement is not a bad thing,” he said. “We will not compromise over principles,” he added.