Sunday, October 17, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

WATCH: People sing ‘Baby Shark’ in subway to soothe crying girl

test

An old video of a group of people singing popular children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ to soothe a crying little girl has gone viral on social media.

The video originally shared by a Facebook user has recently captured people’s attention after it was re-shared on Reddit.

“A group of human bros singing Baby Shark to cheer up a little girl on the subway,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of people singing rendition of the widely popular nursery rhyme ‘Baby Shark’ to calm a crying girl.

The video has gathered more than 1,300 upvotes and also accumulated tons of comments.

Read More: INMATES FORCED TO LISTEN TO ‘BABY SHARK’ ON REPEAT AS PUNISHMENT

“That is so awesome. As cute as they say, it takes a village to raise a child,” wrote a Reddit user.

“This. This is the reason why I still have hope for humanity,” another user posted.

The “Baby Shark” song has been popularised by a video uploaded to YouTube by a South Korean children’s educational company called Pinkfong in 2016. It has become one of the most-watched videos on the platform, with over 9.4 billion views.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.