WATCH: People sing ‘Baby Shark’ in subway to soothe crying girl

An old video of a group of people singing popular children’s song ‘Baby Shark’ to soothe a crying little girl has gone viral on social media.

The video originally shared by a Facebook user has recently captured people’s attention after it was re-shared on Reddit.

“A group of human bros singing Baby Shark to cheer up a little girl on the subway,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of people singing rendition of the widely popular nursery rhyme ‘Baby Shark’ to calm a crying girl.

The video has gathered more than 1,300 upvotes and also accumulated tons of comments.

“That is so awesome. As cute as they say, it takes a village to raise a child,” wrote a Reddit user.

“This. This is the reason why I still have hope for humanity,” another user posted.

The “Baby Shark” song has been popularised by a video uploaded to YouTube by a South Korean children’s educational company called Pinkfong in 2016. It has become one of the most-watched videos on the platform, with over 9.4 billion views.

