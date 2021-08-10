People trapped in elevator as floodwater rises

People in Nebraska, United States (US) were trapped inside an elevator due to a rise in floodwater levels.
A guy named Tony Luu, from Omaha, Nebraska, and a few of his friends went out on Saturday night (7 August) to see what damage the flooding had done to the area. The city had been reeling with continuous flash floods.
However, after stepping into the elevator in his apartment block and pressing to go down, things took a left turn. Water started gushing into the lift, rising quickly until it reached their necks.
Tony shared the terrifying images and videos on his Instagram account. In his stories, he and his friends can be seen trying desperately to keep their heads above the water until help could arrive.
Speaking to KCCI, Tony said: “Water started coming in through the vents and then I just thought it was going to come up to my ankles.” He also told ABC13: “Once it got to my stomach, we kind of figured, ‘Ok, this is real’.”
Concerned for their safety, Tony called his roommates and 911 for help.