People trapped in elevator as floodwater rises

People in Nebraska, United States (US) were trapped inside an elevator due to a rise in floodwater levels.

A guy named Tony Luu, from Omaha, Nebraska, and a few of his friends went out on Saturday night (7 August) to see what damage the flooding had done to the area. The city had been reeling with continuous flash floods.

However, after stepping into the elevator in his apartment block and pressing to go down, things took a left turn. Water started gushing into the lift, rising quickly until it reached their necks.