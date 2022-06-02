‘People would pay for lack of independent foreign policy’: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar have criticized the incumbent government’s policies after the increase in fuel prices by Rs60 in just one week.

The former information minister took to Twitter and said that ‘The increase of Rs60 rupees per litre petrol and Rs8 on electricity means the annihilation of the middle class.’

He added ‘This government’s economic policies are destructive for us, and it is busy lodging treachery cases against the opposition.’

پٹرولیم مصنوعات میں ساٹھ روپے اضافہ اور بجلی میں سات روپے فی یونٹ اضافہ کا مطلب پاکستان کی مڈل کلاس کا خاتمہ ہے، اس حکومت کی معاشی پالیسیاں ہمارے لئے تباہ کن ہیں اور پوری حکومت اس بحران سے نبٹنے کی بجائے مخالفین کیخلاف بغاوت کے مقدمے درج کرانے میں مصروف ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the people would have to pay for not having an independent foreign policy. India has decreased the price of petroleum products after getting cheap fuel from Russia but our government has dropped a petrol bomb of Rs60 increase in just one week, he added.

آزاد خارجہ پالیسی نہ ہونے کی قیمت اب پھر قوم ادا کرے گی۔ ایک ہی ہقتے میں 60 روپے فی لیٹر پٹرول اور ڈیزل کی قیمت میں اضافہ۔ بھارت روس سے سستا تیل خرید کر اپنے لوگوں کے لئے قیمتیں کم کر رہا ہے۔ پاکستان میں امپورٹڈ حکومت کی روس سے بات کرتے بھی ٹانگیں کامپتی ہیں۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 2, 2022

