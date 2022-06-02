Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

‘People would pay for lack of independent foreign policy’: Hammad Azhar

test

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar have criticized the incumbent government’s policies after the increase in fuel prices by Rs60 in just one week. 

The former information minister took to Twitter and said that ‘The increase of Rs60 rupees per litre petrol and Rs8 on electricity means the annihilation of the middle class.’

He added ‘This government’s economic policies are destructive for us, and it is busy lodging treachery cases against the opposition.’

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that the people would have to pay for not having an independent foreign policy. India has decreased the price of petroleum products after getting cheap fuel from Russia but our government has dropped a petrol bomb of Rs60 increase in just one week, he added.

Also Read:Fawad Chaudhry hints at conditional return to assemblies

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.