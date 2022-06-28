Peoples Bus Service: 100 more buses reach Karachi from China

KARACHI: Good news for Karachiites as 100 more buses for Peoples Intra-District Bus Service have arrived at Karachi Port from China on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sindh Information and Transport and Mass Transit Minister. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 100 more buses of Peoples Intra-District Bus Service from China have reached Karachi port.

Memon said that route one of People’s Bus Service has become operational, yesterday and Inshallah, red buses will be seen running on route 2 on July 1, while buses will be seen operational on all seven routes in Karachi within two months.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan People’s Party is fast-moving to fulfill the promise made to the citizens of Karachi. Soon after the launch of the Red Bus Service, Orange Line will also be launched for the citizens of Orangi.

Read more: Peoples Bus Service Karachi routes, fares: All you need to know

Sharjeel Memon said that a total of 240 modern buses of the Peoples Bus Service have reached Karachi. He promised the citizens of Karachi that the PPP government will bring thousands of buses in a year or two. Progress has been made on setting up a manufacturing plant.

The provincial minister said that the credit for bringing buses goes to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Comments