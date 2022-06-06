Peoples Bus Service completes test drive in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has successfully completed the test run of Peoples Bus Service project in Karachi without any hiccup, ARY News reported.

The 140 buses, recently imported from China, successfully completed over 29-kilometre journey without any glitches.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon along with his colleagues of the provincial cabinet Saeed Ghani and Waqar Mehdi took a ride from Model Colony on Sharea Faisal that ended at Avari Tower.

Talking to media, Ghani said that 240 buses will hit seven different routes of Karachi after successful completion of test drive.

“Out of total 250 buses 140 have arrived and the consignment of the rest of the vehicles is expected to arrive soon,” he said, adding that among these 250 buses, 240 buses will run in Karachi while the remaining 10 buses would operate in Larkana.

Test drive of People’s Bus Service in karachi. pic.twitter.com/ZsnC6oTMkt — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) June 4, 2022

“In the first phase of the project, buses will start operating on two routes of Karachi,” he said, adding that CM Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the project soon.

Peoples Bus Service project

The Sindh government Peoples’ Bus Service is a project separate from the network of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines.

In first phase, the buses will initially operate on Route 1 (29.5 KMs – Model Colony to Tower) and Route 3 (33 KMs – Nagan chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi) in Karachi.

In the 2nd Phase, 200 buses will operate on 6 routes of Karachi and 1 route 10.3 KMs) of Larkana.

