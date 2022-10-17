Peoples Bus Service fares jacked up by govt

KARACHI: The fares for Peoples Bus Service have been jacked up from Rs50 to 100 after an extension in route, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Sindh government has allowed the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the federal entity that operates and maintains Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in the province, to increase the fares of a bus route in the city.

The fares of the routes from R-1 to R-10 excluding R-9 have been not increased but the fare of R-9 has been jacked up from Rs50 to Rs100.

The sources said the operator enhanced the fare of the PBS as it was not commercially viable to run the buses on the route extended up to 58 km due to an upsurge in prices.

Earlier, the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service.

According to the notification issued by the Transport Department, route 1 of the PBS would start from Khokhra Paar, and end at KPT Tower.

The second route would begin at North Nazimabad and end at Landhi via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA chorangi. The third route would begin at Nagin Chorangi and would cover North Nazimabad, Civic Center to end at Korangi, the notification read.

