Peoples Bus Service mobile app: All you need to know

KARACHI: Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that Peoples Bus Service (PBS) mobile application will be launched on June 22, ARY News reported.

The minister made the announcement while chairing a transport department meeting here.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes, the ITS and the establishment of a command & control room.

Under the intelligent transport system, vehicles will be monitored, CCTV cameras, audio systems, USB ports, Wi-Fi communication systems, driver alarms will also be installed in the buses, the meeting told.

Furthermore, the mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real-time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.

The minister also issued instructions to resolve the problem of chargers of electric buses on a priority basis. The meeting was told that 20 green buses will reach Karachi by August 20 and will be inducted into People’s Bus Service.

The Sindh government wants to end the travel troubles of the people, plans will also be started to connect the rural areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas with the urban areas through People’s Bus Service, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Main features of PBS app

The mobile app for the Peoples Bus Service will have three main features, including the ability to provide general information like the routes being used by the People Bus Service, the timings and their fares in order to allow passengers to plan their travel according to the details provided.

The second feature will help track the buses, which will allow the commuter to know where the next bus is and when it is expected to reach the designated station or stop. Furthermore, the passenger will also be provided information about the last bus to reach the stop.

Moreover, the third feature will help the people pay for the Peoples Bus Service through the mobile app, including payment through QR code or they will be able to buy a card and activate it through the mobile app as well.