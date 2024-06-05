Peoples Bus Service: Numaish to Hawkes Bay route announced

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced new routes for People’s Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting here, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the transport woes of Karachi by announcing additional Peoples Bus Service routes.

The meeting, attended by elected MPAs from Karachi, deputy mayor and others decided to launch new routes in Malir, Kemari, Lyari and district West of the port city.

The meeting decided to launch a new bus route from Numaish to Hawkes Bay.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Memon said that the government is trying to facilitate the people of the city by expanding the network of public transport.

In the last meeting of the transport department, the minister was given a detailed briefing on the construction of various BRTs, signals, and reconstruction of bus terminals, as well as the construction of a U-turn for the People’s Bus Service.

Additionally, it was decided to construct a parking plaza to reduce traffic pressure in the central areas of Hyderabad.