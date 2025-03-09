Peoples bus service operating hours extended in Karachi

Sindh Transport Department has announced an extension in the operating hours of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi during the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that from the 15th of Ramadan onwards, the bus service will continue running late into the night.

The extended hours will apply to Routes R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1, he added.

Minister Memon emphasized that the decision was made to ease transportation challenges for citizens during Ramadan, acknowledging that a large portion of Karachi’s population relies on public transport.

“We will ensure that people can return home safely after shopping and other activities during Ramadan nights,” he assured.

Read more: Sharjeel inaugurates Hawkes Bay route of Peoples bus service

Last year, Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated a new route of the Peoples Bus Service from Hawkes Bay to Tower.

“Sindh government has always tried to provide relief to people,” Sharjeel Memon said in his inauguration remarks. “We are launching a new bus route from Mauripur to Tower, providing an inexpensive travel with AC facility,” he added.