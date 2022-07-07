Peoples Bus Service suspended in Karachi after heavy showers

KARACHI: Peoples Bus Service has been suspended in Karachi after heavy showers, ARY News reported.

According to the administration of the Peoples Bus Service, the Point Station has been submerged under rainwater after which the service was suspended by 6.30 pm.

The last fleet of the Peoples Bus Service left for Tower via Model Colony at 6 in the evening. The administration said both the tracks of the bus service from Model Morr to Model Town have submerged with rainwater.

The service of Peoples Bus will be restored tomorrow, the administration said.

Several areas of Karachi including Saddar, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Shahrai-e-Faisal and other areas received heavy showers, while in some areas rain is continuing with breaks.

The third day of rain in the capital brought more difficulties for commuters and pedestrians as rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas.

The meteorological authority issued a statement predicting that today will be gloomy with light to severe monsoon rainfall in the port city.

“Strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts,” the meteorological department said.

