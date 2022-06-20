People’s Bus Service to be launched in Karachi from Tuesday

KARACHI: Sindh government is all set to launch the luxury People’s Bus Service in Karachi and Larkana from tomorrow (Tuesday) to provide better commuting facilities to the residents.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the bus service in both cities, reported Radio Pakistan.

140 buses have been procured for the service, out of which 130 will be operated in Karachi and 10 in Larkana in first phase.

The Peoples’ Bus Service is a separate project from the network of Bus Rapid Transit lines.

Read more: Sindh CM orders launch of People’s Bus Service in Karachi

A total of 140 buses were procured for the service, out of 130 will be used for Karachi and the remaining 10 would be used in Larkana.

According to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, the buses will facilitate 31 passengers including two seats for the #disabled, while there is space for up to 80 passengers. Seats are also reserved for persons with disabilities and Women on buses.

On May 14, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other concerned authorities to clear all hurdles along the routes of the Peoples Bus Service immediately.

Comments