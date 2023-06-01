Peoples Bus Service to get mobile app soon

KARACHI: Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday directed authorities concerned to complete mobile app work for the Peoples Bus Service, ARY News reported.

The minister issued these directives while chairing a transport department meeting here.

In the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes, the ITS and the establishment of a command & control room.

The transport minister further directed authorities concerned to activate the intelligent transport system (ITS) in all the buses of the service.

He said the mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real-time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that the citizens would be able to track the bus service and pay through mobile application.