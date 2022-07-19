Peoples Bus Service’s new route to be operational from tomorrow

A new route has been added to the Peoples Bus Service which will be operational from tomorrow, the transportation minister said in a tweet on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The 30 km route starts from Gulshan-e-Hadeed and ends at Checkpoint 5 Malir Cantt., he wrote.

Announcement : Another route of #PeoplesBusService from Gulshan e Hadeed to Malir cantonment will be starting from tomorrow. 🙏 At your service , Peoples Bus Service. pic.twitter.com/uRhNReRAvO — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 19, 2022

He wrote, “Announcement: Another route of #PeoplesBusService from Gulshan e Hadeed to Malir cantonment will be starting from tomorrow. 🙏 At your service, Peoples Bus Service.” He also shared an aerial picture of the new route.

Earlier, On the demand of citizens, the Sindh transport department had decided to expand the routes of the People’s Intra-District Bus Service in Karachi.

The People’s Bus Service was announced to start its services on Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed routes.

Also Read:Peoples Bus Service routes to be expanded to Clifton, DHA

This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on July 5. The meeting also agreed to further increase the routes of the People’s Bus Service in Larkana city.

Comments