People’s Party to nominate Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate top slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to nominate Yousaf Raza Gillani as its candidate for Senate chairman’s office, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has informed Gillani about the party’s decision. “Yousaf Raza Gillani will cast vote in the upcoming presidential election as MNA,” sources said.

Later, he will relinquish the NA seat and Qasim Gillani will contest election on the seat, party sources said.

Gillani will contest the Senate election on the People’s Party ticket and will be the party’s candidate for chairman of the upper house.

According to reports, Yousaf Raza Gilani has submitted nomination papers to contest the Senate election and to regain his own seat from Islamabad that fell vacant following his victory as an MNA in the Feb 8 general elections.

A total of 19 other candidates from different political parties filed their papers for the five other Senate seats — three from Balochistan and two from Sindh — which have fallen vacant after the election of the members of the upper house of parliament to the National and provincial assemblies.

Moreover, a total of 50 senate members are expected to retire on March 11, meanwhile, the total number of senate members will remain at 96 after merger of FATA with KP province.

Following the general elections, the elections will be held for the 48 vacant seats in the Senate. Elected members from national and provincial assemblies will vote for senators.