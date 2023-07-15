People’s Party not to be part of election alliance with PDM

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party has decided against election alliance with the PDM, quoting sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

“People’s Party will not be a part, if the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be turned into an election alliance,” PPP sources quoted as saying. “An election alliance with the PDM will be a political liability,” according to sources.

An inner party consultation over general elections has been underway in the People’s Party, sources said.

People’s Party leadership has taken opinion within the party over a likely electoral alliance. “Most party leaders have been opposed to an alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” sources said.

“An electoral alliance is possible with the Awami National Party. An alliance or seat adjustment can be made with the ANP. The PPP had good working relations with the ANP in the past,” according to PPP sources.

“The party, however, has not the same working relationship with the JUI, as were in the past with it,” party sources said. “We had parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement over its partial behaviour. The PDM always remained biased with the PPP,” sources opined.

“The JUI and the PML-N have hijacked the Pakistan Democratic Movement , they had pushed the PPP and the ANP to the wall,” according to sources.