People’s University student tortured, confirms medical report

NAWABSHAH: An initial medical report confirmed on Thursday torture marks on the body of a final year MBBS student of the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences For Women (PUMHSW) in Nawabshah.

The report prepared by a police surgeon said that torture marks were found on the victim’s body parts.

“There are clear marks of torture on the woman’s arms, throat and face,” the surgeon said, adding the final report will be issued in the next two days.

On Wednesday, Perveen Baloch alleged that she was harassed and tortured by the varsity director, Ghulam Mustafa Rajput after she refused to obey him. She said that she was subjected to torture and sexual harassment for four years by the director.

The victim claimed that a hostel warden, namely Fareen Atika, tried to strangle her and tortured her inside a room. She also attempted to snatch her mobile when she tried to run away from the room.

She said that female students residing at the varsity hostel were unsafe and facing serious threats to their lives.

