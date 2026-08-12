Perez Hilton’s mother files for temporary custody of his children following hospitalization

Court documents show that following Perez Hilton’s recent hospitalization, his mother Teresita Lavandeira has filed for temporary emergency custody of his three children: Mario, Mia, and Mayte.

The filing comes after Hilton experienced a severe mental health crisis that required ongoing medical treatment in early August.

Legal Petition for Temporary Guardianship

According to court filings obtained on August 12, 2026, Teresita Lavandeira submitted an emergency petition seeking legal authority over her three grandchildren. The documentation cites the recent hospitalization and ongoing medical care of their father, Perez Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.), as the basis for securing immediate legal protection and day-to-day stability.

Lavandeira has played an active role in raising the children alongside Hilton, frequently assisting with childcare in their Miami household.

Events Leading to Hospitalization

The custody petition follows events earlier in the month when local authorities responded to wellness calls regarding Hilton. Representatives and family members later confirmed that he was receiving medical treatment and was stable under the care of health professionals.

In a statement published on Hilton’s official website shortly after the incident, the family shared that his sister, niece, and children were evacuated from the home as soon as it became clear he was experiencing a health crisis.

“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.” — Statement from the Lavandeira Family

Next Steps for the Family

While a family court judge reviews the emergency petition, Hilton remains under medical care. Reps for the family have asked the media and public to respect the family’s privacy as they focus on the long-term well-being of the children.

Disclaimer: Details regarding ongoing court filings and medical updates are synthesized from public legal records and official family statements.