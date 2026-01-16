Kuwait rolls out new facility for employers and workers

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) of Kuwait has announced the launch of a new “Multiple-Trip Exit Permit”. The initiative comes as part of the government’s ongoing digital transformation of public services.

The new system allows employers to issue exit permits covering multiple trips within a defined period, replacing the current single-use permit requirement.

PAM stated that the change is intended to reduce administrative repetition and save time for both employers and workers.

According to the authority, the service is electronically linked to the Ministry of Interior, allowing data to be transmitted automatically once a permit is approved. Approved permits can also be printed at any time by employers and workers.

Applications can be submitted through the “Ashal portal” for companies and manpower services, or via the “Sahel Business/ Individuals” applications, and can choose between single-trip or multiple-trip permits, specify the duration by entering start and end dates. The transaction number and application status are displayed instantly upon submission.

In a statement, PAM said the service enables authorised signatories to grant automatic approval for workers’ exit permits, eliminating the need to review individual requests each time. The move is intended to ease administrative burdens on employers while ensuring faster service delivery for workers.

The authority outlined several key features of the service, highlighting its flexibility and efficiency. Employers can grant pre-approval to a single worker, a selected group of workers, or all workers registered under a specific license or file.

Once pre-approval is in place, exit permits can be issued automatically and instantly as soon as a worker submits a request. The system also allows exceptions, enabling employers to exclude specific workers where necessary. Pre-approvals can be modified, suspended or cancelled at any time.

To benefit from the service, PAM explained that employers have to log in to the “Ashal” portal for expatriate labor services, select the pre-approval management for exit permits option, and click on “search” to retrieve the list of registered workers and complete the process by clicking “add.”

The authority said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to modernise labour services, expand digital solutions and improve the efficiency of government transactions.