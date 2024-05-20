Perpetrators of Bishkek riots will be punished, vows Kyrgyz FM

ASTANA: Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister (FM) Jeenbek Kulubaev on Monday said that the government has taken swift action to restore law and order in the country, vowing to punish perpetrators of the mob riots in Bishkek, ARY News reported.

The Kyrgyzstan foreign minister made the assurance during his meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Astana today.

Kulubaev expressed resolve for safety and security of Pakistani students and full facilitation for safe repatriation of students who wish to return to Pakistan.

The meeting focused on the recent developments in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and the welfare of Pakistani nationals there.

Recalling their yesterday’s telephone conversation, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar underlined that Pakistan’s main concern is the security and well-being of its nationals especially the students who were primarily affected by the developments of Friday.

He shared the feelings of insecurity and fear among Pakistani students and requested Foreign Minister Kulubaev to ensure their safety and security. He also requested for holding to account those responsible for the attacks on Pakistani students.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended the role of the Kyrgyz government, health department and law enforcement agencies and thanked Foreign Minister Kulubaev for ensuring the much needed health and security assistance being provided to the Pakistani students.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic especially in the domains of energy, connectivity, trade and people-to-people contacts also came under discussion.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the progress of established bilateral institutional mechanisms.

Violent clashes erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a “spontaneous protest against foreigners” that began last night in Bishkek ended this morning after police came to an agreement with the rioters and they dispersed a little later.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry as saying 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.