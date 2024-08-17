American comedian dies after hit and run case at 73

American comedian Perry Kurtz, well-connected to multiple comedy legends, and known for his work in the genre, has died, in a hit-and-run case in California.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by American news agencies, comedian Perry Kurtz was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Thursday, August 15, at the age of 73.

According to the details, the incident took place in Tarzana, California, when Kurtz was crossing the street on Ventura Boulevard, a main road in the San Fernando Valley, when a grey-coloured Honda Civic struck him from behind and drove away, stated the press release by Los Angeles Police Department.

The officials confirmed that the incident occurred around 11 in the night, and the comedian was pronounced dead on the scene. While the suspect had fled after committing the crime, police later located and arrested Nathon Jaimes, 18, at his residence the following morning. He was charged with a felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

Also Read: ‘The Notebook’ star Gena Rowlands dead at 94

Confirming the death of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ alum, his longtime friend and manager Dante Rusciolelli said in a statement to a foreign media outlet, “Rest in peace, Perry Kurtz.”

“Golden Artists Entertainment and myself are devastated by this news. Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987. He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be missed. Our prayers are with his family,” he added.