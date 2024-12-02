Persian onager rewilded in Saudi Arab after century long hiatus

RIYADH: The Persian onager, an endangered wild ass species, has been reintroduced to Saudi Arabia by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve. This marks the species’ return to the Kingdom after over 100 years of absence.

According to an international media outlet, in April 2024, seven Persian onagers were relocated from Jordan’s Shaumari Reserve, managed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), to the Reserve in Saudi Arabia.

This reintroduction established the first wild population of Persian onagers in the Kingdom in more than a century. Following their 935-kilometre journey, the onagers adapted successfully, highlighted by the birth of a foal—a significant achievement for Saudi Arabia’s conservation and rewilding efforts.

Once extinct in the region, the Persian onager’s return is a transformative milestone for biodiversity. Historically, the now-extinct Syrian wild ass, a genetic relative of the Persian onager, played a key role in the region’s ecosystem. The Persian onager is expected to fill this ecological role, contributing to the Reserve’s ambitious habitat restoration program, one of the largest in the Middle East.

The initiative was made possible through cross-border collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Jordan. RSCN has been conserving the species since 1982, and this partnership reflects shared ecological goals.

The Persian onager, known for its pale sandy-red coat and impressive speed of up to 70 km/h, is a symbol of resilience. With fewer than 600 individuals left in the wild, their reintroduction supports Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to restore the Kingdom’s natural ecosystems.

Since 2022, the Reserve has reintroduced 11 animal species and six bird species, reinforcing its commitment to conservation and ecological restoration. The Persian onager’s return underscores a broader effort to heal habitats and re-establish biodiversity in Saudi Arabia.

The primary difference between an ass and an onager lies in their classification and characteristics: