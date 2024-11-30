Persistent bad air keeps Lahore 2nd most polluted city on AQI

LAHORE: Persistent air pollution continuing to haunt Lahore keeping it the second most polluted city of the world list with AQI reading 293 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Indian capital city New Delhi ranked the most polluted city on the Air Quality Index with 489 points reading.

Karachi has been ranked 4th in the world with 212 points at the air quality index.

Lahore has been ranked first in Pakistan on the air quality index, while Karachi listed second and Rawalpindi 3rd most polluted city.

Punjab has passed through a very high level of air pollution and smog with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, creating serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with winter cooling.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Punjab government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.