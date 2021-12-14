ARY News’ Person Of The Year 2021- Vote Now!

The year 2021 was a mixed bag in terms of events that made news around the world. On national level, there were many a events and developments to cheer about while Delta variant of the coronavirus and inflation kept people and government on the edge. Our athletes made us proud at Tokyo Olympics while we lost a hero, mountaineer Ali Sadpara, and gained an unlikely one in Adnan Malik.

Like all years, minus the pandemic one, we are holding a poll to name our Person Of The Year.

Here are the nominees.

Dr Sania Nishtar

In line with PM Imran Khan’s vision and directives, the Chairperson of Ehsaas Program, Dr Sania Nishtar, started a number of programs to provide relief to the poor amid rising inflation and adverse socio-economic conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic’s earliest days.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme helped a huge number of families during the pandemic lockdowns while Ehsaas Kifalat Programme helped hundreds of women with regular financial aid.

Ehsaas ‘Koi Bhoka Na Soye‘ programme distributes cooked food among needy in all the major cities of Pakistan While the recently launched Ehsaas Ration Riyayat Programme, based on a food subsidy package for low-income families, aims to provide relief to an estimated 30 million poor families through ration subsidy.

Students from poor families can also apply for scholarships while as a part of mother and child health programme, the Ehsaas nashonuma programme offers help to toddlers and their mothers with cash and awareness programs to overcome the longstanding issue of stunted growth.

If you think Dr Sania Nishtar owns this year, vote for her.

Babar Azam

The Pakistan side led by a young and energetic Babar Azam not only broke years-long jinx against arch-rivals India but also remained unbeaten in the Super-12 part of the T20 World Cup played this year in Oman and UAE.

The side produced many unlikely heroes like Shaheen Afridi who tore apart the Indian top order to give Pakistan a memorable victory, Mohammad Rizwan playing a number of memorable innings against top sides and Asif Ali doing what he does best; smashing four sixes in an over to rescue Pakistan against a dangerous-looking Afghanistan but all-in-all, it was a test of Babar Azam’s leadership and he proved himself a great leader.

If you think he owns the year more than others in the list, vote for him.

Ali Sadpara

Nobody knows when he actually breathed his last but that he did it amongst the mountains is for sure and that is perhaps what Sadpara was born for.

Mohammad Ali Sadpara, the man who held the distinction of being the only Pakistani to have summited eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, the man who was credited with the first-ever winter ascent of the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat, left us this year.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Jaun Pablo Mohr from Chile were on the mission to scale K2 in winter but lost contact after they started their push for the K2 summit from camp 3 in the first week of February. His body was recovered from K2 bottleneck in July.

Though there is no doubt that Sadpara always made Pakistan proud and no tribute is enough to pay respects to his services for the country, you can vote for him in this poll to name him “Person Of The Year”.

Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem, the Khanewal-born athlete, made all Pakistanis proud by making it to the final of men’s javelin throw competition in Tokyo Olympics.

On August 4, he made it to the final of men’s javelin throw with a throw of 85.16m, well beyond the qualification mark of 83.50m. His first attempt was 78.50m.

Arshad Nadeem had sealed his spot in the athletics competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a record breaking performance at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nadeem won the men’s gold on day 7 with a new event record distance of 86.29 metres.

With the Olympic qualification standard set at 85 metres, it was enough to also confirm his place at the Games in 2020.

The 22-year-old competed at the Doha 2019 IAAF World Championships and is the first Pakistani track and field athlete to achieve direct qualification for an Olympics since before he was born.

Though he missed out on the medal but his hard work and determination despite all odds, made him a star overnight. If you think this Olympian owns the year, vote for him here.

Adnan Malik

Although we all know, what he did was priceless, and no award or poll is enough to pay tribute to the man who tried to shield his fellow worker and Sri Lankan guest Priyantha Kumara from mob-lynching in Sialkot on December 3, 2021.

As a social media user said, “It was not only Priyantha he was trying to save but Pakistan’s honour too”.

Adnan Malik, the production manager of the same factory where Priyantha Kumara worked tried his best to shelter and save Priyantha from the mob, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield the victim.

Two days later, when most of the suspects involved in the case were arrested, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Adnan Malik. Malik explained that his late Sri Lankan fellow couldn’t even write or read Urdu and was a dutiful and honest man.

If you think he alone owns the year, vote for him.

Though we repeat, no tribute is enough to pay respects to our hero Adnan Malik.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!