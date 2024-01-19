Personality and Power: Builders and Destroyers of Modern Europe

In this authoritative study, Ian Kershaw looks at the Personality and Power of 12 major historical figures: four despots (Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini), two national autocrats (Tito, Franco), five democratic leaders (Churchill, de Gaulle, Adenauer, Thatcher, Kohl), and Gorbachev, who rose in a totalitarian system but ultimately destroyed it.

What characteristics do they have in common and how did they wield power? Was it the circumstances in which they came to power or their personalities that gave them historical dimensions? Providing a biography of each figure and setting it in context, the author argues that most came to power in a time of crisis and were able to use the tumult to transform their agenda into a legitimating ideology: “Each had extraordinary determination, strength of character to surmount hardship and setbacks, a relentless will to succeed, and a level of egocentrism that demanded extreme loyalty and subordinated everybody and everything to the attainment of desired goals.

They were all ‘driven’ individuals.” Even while they saw themselves as figures of “destiny,” several of the democratic leaders displayed exceptional acumen in the practical business of politics. They understood the strengths and weaknesses of supporters and opponents, rising above daily politics through assiduous practice. This shows how most of the leaders had to operate within institutional constraints.

Only Stalin and Hitler had near-absolute control, and even they had to work their ways up in careful steps.

Though “there is no mathematical formula that can assign relative weighting to personal and impersonal factors in the assessment of historical change,” author shows how better understanding the processes behind the rises and roles of leaders can provide insight into contemporary autocracy in countries like Turkey, Hungary, Russia, and China.

Through sharp profiles of key figures, the author provides an important framework for understanding power and how it is used.