Pervaiz Elahi arrested from his residence in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested from outside his residence in Lahore today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials and a police team from his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location by the police and ACE teams. The PTI president was booked in corruption cases in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

The senior politician was not appearing before the court despite the cancellation of bail. The PTI president’s residence was raided by ACE and police officials multiple times since the cancellation of his bail.

Police said that a case was lodged against Pervaiz Elahi under different sections including ATA. They added that he was wanted to police after the bail cancellation. “After ACE, police will take action against Pervaiz Elahi,” they said.

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir said that resistance was made during Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest today and he was not opening the door of his bulletproof vehicle. The PTI president was wanted to ACE Punjab, he added.

Amir Mir claimed that the politician was hiding in his residence and arrested today while trying to flee. The caretaker information minister said that Pervaiz Elahi was accused of receiving kickbacks in development schemes.

DG ACE Punjab Sohail Zafar Chattha told the media that the anti-corruption court had directed to produce Pervaiz Elahi till June 6. He was booked in misuse of power case in Gujrat, Chattha said.

The DG ACE said that they will not disclose the location where Pervaiz Elahi will be kept.