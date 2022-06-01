Pervaiz Elahi elaborates Punjab MPAs’ action plan against police torture

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has elaborated the action plan of the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) against police torture, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the Punjab MPAs will take action against police torture and the inspector general (IG) and chief secretary will be summoned before the privilege committee to penalise them.

He made the statement while talking to a lawyers’ delegation led by Advocate of the Supreme Court Jahangir A Jhoja – the former president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

The senior politician and the delegation members exchanged views on the current political situation of the country and the constitutional crisis in Punjab.

READ: PERVAIZ ELAHI OFFERS MEDIATION BETWEEN IMRAN KHAN, ESTABLISHMENT

He blamed IG and the chief secretary for playing a major role in targeting and torturing the Punjab MPAs. Pervaiz Elahi added that the European Union (EU) and Commonwealth countries are likely to bring a resolution against the illegal action.

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader said that he does not believe in any assurance of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He added that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz would face ouster from the office after a no-confidence motion.

He added that they are waiting for the court’s verdict, on the other hand, Hamza Shahbaz is not meeting the 20 turncoats of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who are willing to get party ticket of PML-N.

READ: PTI TO MOVE COURT AGAINST POLICE TORTURE, FAKE CASES DURING AZADI MARCH

Regarding the political situation in the Centre, Pervaiz Elahi said that both Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz are demanding fresh elections. He said that the rulers will face severe political outcomes if they choose to arrest Imran Khan. He praised Imran Khan for ending the Islamabad long march to avoid bloodshed in the country.

He said that the political crisis in Punjab will be ended after the ouster of Hamza Shahbaz. Highlighting an illegitimate move, the politician questioned how a National Assembly (NA) speaker can administer the oath to the chief minister which is the jurisdiction of a governor.

The PML-Q leader condemned the police brutality against PTI protestors by resorting to direct firing at them and tear-gassing the marchers which led to three deaths. He also condemned the attack on Dr Yasmin Rashid – a cancer patient and senior politician of PTI – during PTI’s long march by Punjab police officials.

Comments