Pervaiz Elahi’s health condition declared satisfactory

ISLAMABAD: The five-member medical board formed for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi’s treatment has declared his health condition satisfactory, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The former Punjab chief minister underwent several tests and examinations at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after he complained of breathing difficulty and chest pain due to the fractured ribs.

While the medical board has not received the results of Pervaiz Elahi’s heart tests, the echocardiogram (ECG) has shown his condition normal, sources in the PIMS said.

The PTI leader is likely to be discharged from hospital within two days following his medical examination, they added.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi, who has been suffering from diabetes and heart diseases for a long time, was rushed to PIMS after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail.

The former Punjab Assembly speaker was shifted to PIMS by Islamabad police when his health suddenly deteriorated.

He was then shifted to a private room at the hospital a day earlier for further treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI president suffered a bone fracture after slipping in Adiala jail’s washroom.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent presented Elahi’s medical report in court during the hearing of a case against the latter related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The jail official apprised the court that Elahi slipped in the washroom on March 17 and suffered a slight fracture.