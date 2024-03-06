Pervaiz Elahi, others’ indictment deferred in illegal appointment case

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Pervaiz Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister.

Former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and others marked their attendance in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

At the outset of hearing, the counsel urged the court to not indict their clients in the illegal appointments case. He told the court the arguments on the indictment should resume after the lawyers study the record.

At this the court deferred the indictment of Pervaiz Elahi and other accused and adjourned the hearing till March 11.