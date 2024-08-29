Pervaiz Elahi moves LHC seeking removal of name from PCL

LAHORE: PTI President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of name from the Passport Control List (PCL), ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi on behalf of Elahi family and urged the court to remove Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi’s name from PCL.

The plea stated that former CM Punjab is intending to travel abroad to perform Umrah with his family and requested to remove the family members’ name from PCL

On May 21, PTI’s President emerged from a yearlong legal battle, securing his release from prison without the usual press conference.

After his release, in a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”

Elahi was initially arrested in the case of recruitments to the Punjab Assembly on June 3 last year. He was then arrested on September 18 in the case of allegedly illegally appointing Bhatti, following which a Lahore court sent him on judicial remand.

Its worth mentioning here that the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of PTI leader Moonis Elahi, was earlier blocked in a money laundering case on court orders

The CNICs of six other co-accused including Amir Sohail, Umair Fiyaz, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Fursat Ali, and Abid Ali Khan also blocked.