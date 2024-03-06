Pervaiz Elahi, others indicted in illegal appointment case

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Pervaiz Elahi on charges of appointing Muhammad Khan Bhatti as his principal secretary during his tenure as the chief minister.

Former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and others marked their attendance in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

At the outset of hearing, Elahi’s counsel said that the court announced the indictment verdict before hearing their arguments.

Moreover, the counsel urged the court to take back the indictment order in the illegal appointments case.

The PTI President has been arrested several times in various cases after a crackdown was launched against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 violence.