Chairman PTI only meeting family, lawyers in prison

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi’s claims regarding former prime minister Imran Khan’s jail meetings have been rejected, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Prison Department spokesperson refuted news related to PTI chief’s meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union (EU) officials in jail.

The spokesperson stated that PTI chairman Imran Khan only meets his family and lawyers in prison and a record of these meetings is also maintained, the prison spokesperson added.

Former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and PTI chairman Imran Khan has been kept separately with a distance of 500 meters between their barracks and more than 300 CCTV cameras monitor the security of the prison.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also rebutted the claim made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi regarding the routine visits of representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

“There is not a single grain of truth in this fantasy and it is truly nothing but a figment of imagination by the senior politico,” he wrote in his post on X formerly Twitter.

He urged the media to verify such “hallucinations” with the concerned authorities before publishing such “non-sense”.

Earlier, PTI president Pervaiz Elahi claimed that International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union (EU) officials came to meet former prime minister Imran Khan in Jail.