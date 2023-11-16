Pervaiz Elahi’s remand extended in illegal appointments case

LAHORE: The physical remand of former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been extended in illegal appointment case for 14 days, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media outside the court, the PTI president claimed that International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union (EU) representatives routinely visit Adiala Jail to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

However, the Punjab Prison Department spokesperson refuted news related to PTI chief’s meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union (EU) officials in jail.

The spokesperson stated that PTI chairman Imran Khan only meets his family and lawyers in prison and a record of these meetings is also maintained, the prison spokesperson added.

Former chief minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and PTI chairman Imran Khan have been kept separately with a distance of 500 meters between their barracks and more than 300 CCTV cameras monitor the security of the prison.