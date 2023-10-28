Pervaiz Elahi’s remand extended in illegal appointments case

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Saturday extended physical remand of former Punjab chief minister and PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an illegal appointment case for two more days, ARY News reported.

The ACE Lahore produced PTI President Pervaiz Elahi before a local court today and sought his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly appointments case.

The judicial magistrate Imran Abid approved the ACE plea and extended Ealhi’s remand for two more days.

On Saturday, a district and sessions court in Lahore discharged former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi and PTI president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case pertaining to illegally enhancing the crushing capacity of sugar mills.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered a first information report (FIR) against Perviaz Elahi alleging that he had illegally increased the crushing capacity of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills.

The former Punjab CM was presented before the sessions court of Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid amid tight security.