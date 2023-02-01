Pervaiz Elahi’s residence raided by police in Gujrat

GUJRAT: The police on Wednesday morning raided the residence of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s in Gujrat, ARY News reported.

A heavy contingent of police raided Kunjah House, the residence of Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat.

According to Kunjah house servants, Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi were not present at the residence at the time of police raid.

The police is yet to confirm or deny the raid.

Taking to Twitter, Pervaiz Elahi confirmed the raid and said that his employees were “searched” and “harassed” by the police.

He also announced legal action against the caretaker government for carrying out illegal raid at his Gujrat residence.

Taking to Twitter, Elahi’s son Moonis said that a heavy contingent of police raided their Gujrat residence at night without any warrant.

“Last night, the police with 25 vehicles and 2 black Vigo raided our house in Gujrat without any search warrant. 25 police vehicles are understandable, but what were 2 black Vigos doing with them? Are they looking for Indian spies?” he wrote in a tweet. کل رات پولیس نے ہمارے گجرات کے گھر پر ریڈ کی۔ نہ کوئی وارنٹ نہ کوئی کیس۔ پولیس کی 25 گاڑیوں کی تو سمجھ آتی ہے پر یہ ساتھ 2 کالے ویگو کیا کر رہے تھے؟ انڈین جاسوس ڈھونڈ رہے تھے ؟ pic.twitter.com/ykP5pOKBBD — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) February 1, 2023

The development comes a day after the former Punjab chief minister’s driver and gunman were arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles in Islamabad.

The accused revealed before the magistrate that they were carrying bottles for the personality.

